Boomer & Carton: Knicks’ Spiral Continues, Wally Backman’s Plight

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
The Knicks lost in Philadelphia on Wednesday night and did so in brutal fashion, prompting Boomer and Craig to open their wildly popular radio program on Thursday on a really down note.
Also, Craig got all wrapped up defending Wally Backman, who recently took a job managing in Mexico. Craig was all but certain Backman would land an MLB manager position and believes the former Met when he says Sandy Alderson is blackballing him. Boomer, on the other-hand, had a different take on the situation.
Have a listen.