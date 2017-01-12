Caught On Video: Man Steals Cashier Drawer From Bronx Dollar Tree

January 12, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Crime, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a thief caught on camera stealing a cashier drawer from a store in the Bronx last month.

Surveillance images show the hooded man remove the cashier drawer from a Dollar Tree location on Jerome Avenue in Grand Concourse on Dec. 15, 2016.

Police say the drawer contained $462 dollars.

After removing the drawer, the man fled the scene.

The NYPD describes the man as approximately 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black boots and a black skull cap.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

