More Than 30 People Arrested In Brooklyn Gas Scam Probe

January 12, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of people have been arrested in a gas scam investigation.

Sources say more than 30 people were involved and are expected to be arraigned in court in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday.

CBS2’s cameras were rolling exclusively as many of those men turned themselves in to police in Manhattan in the morning.

Sources say a group of National Grid employees led by a former employee are accused of installing gas meters without inspections or authorization, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. In return they were allegedly paid by landlords and property owners who wanted to start renting their apartments out without waiting for the proper process to be completed.

Many of the men were accompanied by friends and family at the precinct when they turned themselves in, Bauman reported.

The district attorney is expected to release more information later Thursday.

