CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
TRANSIT ALERT: LIRR Service Snagged Between Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Amazon Invites Loyal Customer, An 8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor, For Special Tour

January 12, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Amazon, Jessica Layton

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amazon has been delivering products to its customers for years, and now it’s delivering a dream come true to one of its biggest little fans.

A young Arizona cancer survivor, who may be Amazon’s cutest and most loyal customer, got a tour of a lifetime this week, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

“The main thing I order is phone cases for my phone,” Ben Bicknese said.

He goes online a lot, because it’s not often the 8-year-old who’s fighting cancer, now for the second time, gets to leave the house.

“He was out of school and he couldn’t go out to the mall, or to Target or anywhere like a regular kid, because of his immune system being compromised,” his mother, Cecilia, said.

So the opportunity for the family field trip was one the Bicknese family of Tuscon, Arizona couldn’t pass up. When Ben’s mom told Amazon what a fan he is of the company, it offered him a tour.

“He was so happy this morning. He couldn’t believe it. He was jumping on the bed up and down,” Cecilia said.

Ben was more than thrilled to help fill yellow bins with some of the best sellers.

The best part of the experience?

“The things that make the yellow boxes move,” he said.

For mom, it was all about seeing her son happy.

“He’s wondered for so long what this place looked like, and he could only imagine. For him to come is pretty amazing,” she said.

The trip took place Tuesday, just one day after Ben’s eighth birthday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia