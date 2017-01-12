Amazon Invites Loyal Customer, An 8-Year-Old Cancer Survivor, For Special Tour

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amazon has been delivering products to its customers for years, and now it’s delivering a dream come true to one of its biggest little fans.

A young Arizona cancer survivor, who may be Amazon’s cutest and most loyal customer, got a tour of a lifetime this week, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

“The main thing I order is phone cases for my phone,” Ben Bicknese said.

He goes online a lot, because it’s not often the 8-year-old who’s fighting cancer, now for the second time, gets to leave the house.

“He was out of school and he couldn’t go out to the mall, or to Target or anywhere like a regular kid, because of his immune system being compromised,” his mother, Cecilia, said.

So the opportunity for the family field trip was one the Bicknese family of Tuscon, Arizona couldn’t pass up. When Ben’s mom told Amazon what a fan he is of the company, it offered him a tour.

“He was so happy this morning. He couldn’t believe it. He was jumping on the bed up and down,” Cecilia said.

Ben was more than thrilled to help fill yellow bins with some of the best sellers.

The best part of the experience?

“The things that make the yellow boxes move,” he said.

For mom, it was all about seeing her son happy.

“He’s wondered for so long what this place looked like, and he could only imagine. For him to come is pretty amazing,” she said.

The trip took place Tuesday, just one day after Ben’s eighth birthday.