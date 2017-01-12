Judge Overturns Probable Cause Finding Against Christie In Brigdgegate Misconduct Complaint

January 12, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Bridgegate, Chris Christie, William Brennan

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey judge has overturned a lower court’s finding of probable cause of criminal misconduct against Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

In a ruling Thursday, state Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol also denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint and ordered a municipal court to hold a new hearing.

FULL BRIDGEGATE COVERAGE

The complaint, filed by retired Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, alleges Christie “knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes” from Fort Lee that had been “closed with the purpose to injure Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich” for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid in 2013.

The complaint claims residents were “deprived the benefit and enjoyment of their community.”

In October, a judge found probable cause for Brennan’s complaint to proceed in the courts. Attorneys for Christie had argued the complaint should be dismissed for what they said was a lack of evidence as well as procedural violations.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in federal court in November.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia