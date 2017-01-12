Judge Overturns Probable Cause Finding Against Christie In Brigdgegate Misconduct Complaint

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey judge has overturned a lower court’s finding of probable cause of criminal misconduct against Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

In a ruling Thursday, state Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol also denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint and ordered a municipal court to hold a new hearing.

FULL BRIDGEGATE COVERAGE

The complaint, filed by retired Teaneck firefighter William Brennan, alleges Christie “knowingly refrained from ordering that his subordinates take all necessary action to re-open local access lanes” from Fort Lee that had been “closed with the purpose to injure Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich” for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid in 2013.

The complaint claims residents were “deprived the benefit and enjoyment of their community.”

In October, a judge found probable cause for Brennan’s complaint to proceed in the courts. Attorneys for Christie had argued the complaint should be dismissed for what they said was a lack of evidence as well as procedural violations.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in federal court in November.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)