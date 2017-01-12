CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
TRANSIT ALERT: LIRR Service Snagged Between Jamaica, Atlantic Terminal | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

CBS2 Exclusive: Dozens Charged In ‘Dangerous’ Gas Meter Installation Scam

January 12, 2017 6:07 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Department of Investigations, Eric Gonzalez, National Grid

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of Brooklyn landlords and National Grid employees have been accused of illegally installing gas meters to put money in their own pockets.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman had exclusive access as many of the suspects turned themselves in on Thursday morning. Many of the suspects didn’t have criminal records, but some now face years in state prison.

The 37 people were accused of working hand in hand to bypass city regulations and make a quick buck, many now face charges of bribery, falsifying records, and the highest felony charge — enterprise corruption.

“We allege between January and June of 2016, these defendants operated criminal enterprise and accepted cash for illegal installation of gas meters at thirty-three residential buildings in Brooklyn and some in Queens,” acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

The Brooklyn DA said the scheme was spearheaded by former National Grid employee Weldon Findlay, who organized unauthorized meter installations and provided gas service to landlords eager to rent rooms more quickly. His prices went up to $2,500 cash.

Prosecutors said you can hear Findlay conspiring with one landlord in a wiretapped audio recording from the Department of Investigations.

“What you’re doing is getting a meter, you’re getting a box, you’re getting an account,” Findlay is heard saying.

“I don’t have gas authorization,” a landlord replies.

“You don’t need it, you do not need it, you do not need gas authorization,” Findlay said.

To install gas meters the right way, a licensed master plumber has to file a work permit with the city and submit plans. Then the city has to approve the work and test it to give gas authorization for the site.

Finally, a National Grid employee will install utility meters. That process can take months, but this scam cut it down to a matter of days.

“Pipes were never tested by a licensed master plumber, or DOB inspector,” DOI Commissioner Mark Peters said.

The DA’s office said a booming Brooklyn real estate market puts pressure on landlords to rent rooms quickly.

They ensure there is no risk to public safety, after city inspections but said National Grid should have caught the scam sooner.

“National Grid did not have sufficient internal controls in place to prevent this and if you’re running a large utility with something as dangerous as gas you really ought to have sufficient internal controls in place to make sure this doesn’t happen,” Peters said.

National Grid told CBS2 they would, ‘take the steps necessary to enhance our existing controls…’ and, ‘…implement any additional controls and recommendations to prevent a similar situation.’

Findlay’s bail has been set at $25,000, his lawyer called the amount ‘excessive.’ He and the other accused are due back in court in March.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia