Trump Taps Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani To Lead Cybersecurity Efforts

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani finally has a job in the incoming Trump administration.

The president elect’s transition team announced Thursday that Giuliani will lend his expertise on cybersecurity issue facing the private sector. The former mayor is CEO of an international security consulting firm.

“Mr. Giuliani was asked to initiate this process because of his long and very successful government career in law enforcement and his now sixteen years of work providing security solutions in the private sector,” the Trump-Pence transition team said in a statement posted on their website Thursday.

Trump is planning to host a series of meetings after he takes office with corporate executives where they can discuss their shared security challenges.

“The President-elect’s intent is to obtain experiential and anecdotal information from each executive on challenges faced by his/her company, how the company met the challenges, approaches which were productive or successful, and those which were not,” the statement read.

Trump has said that cybersecurity will be a top priority of his administration.

Giuliani had been considered for several cabinet-level positions, including secretary of state, but eventually pulled himself out of running.

On Wednesday, Trump named David Shulkin, who is currently the department’s undersecretary for health, as leader of the Veteran’s Affairs department.

Trump made the announcement at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York, saying Shulkin is “fantastic” and will do a “truly great job.”

