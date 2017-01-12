Jets’ Leonard Williams Added To Pro Bowl Roster

January 12, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Leonard Williams, New York Jets, Pro Bowl

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets won’t be shut out of the Pro Bowl after all.

The team announced Thursday that defensive lineman Leonard Williams will represent the AFC in the Jan. 29 all-star game in Orlando, Florida. He will replaced Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, who pulled out of the game because of an injury.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Williams led the Jets this season with seven sacks and 25 quarterback hits. He also finished second on the team with 86 tackles.

MORE: 11 Players Snubbed In Pro Bowl Voting

The trip to the Pro Bowl will be a homecoming of sorts for Williams, who attended high school in Daytona Beach, Florida, about an hour northeast of Orlando.

Before the announcement, it appeared the Jets might not send a player to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2007.

The Giants are sending four players: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Janoris Jenkins, safety Landon Collins and special teamer Dwayne Harris.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia