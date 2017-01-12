Jets’ Leonard Williams Added To Pro Bowl Roster

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets won’t be shut out of the Pro Bowl after all.

The team announced Thursday that defensive lineman Leonard Williams will represent the AFC in the Jan. 29 all-star game in Orlando, Florida. He will replaced Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, who pulled out of the game because of an injury.

The sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Williams led the Jets this season with seven sacks and 25 quarterback hits. He also finished second on the team with 86 tackles.

The trip to the Pro Bowl will be a homecoming of sorts for Williams, who attended high school in Daytona Beach, Florida, about an hour northeast of Orlando.

Before the announcement, it appeared the Jets might not send a player to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2007.

The Giants are sending four players: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Janoris Jenkins, safety Landon Collins and special teamer Dwayne Harris.