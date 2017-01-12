Broken Rail Halts Inbound LIRR From Jamaica To Atlantic Terminal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some westbound service on the Long Island Rail Road was halted during the evening rush late Thursday.

Service between Jamaica, Queens and the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn was suspended due to a broken rail east of the terminal, the LIRR said.

Service to Penn Station was running as usual. Brooklyn-bound customers were advised to take the No. 2 or 3 subway train from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal.

Thursday marked the second day in a row that a broken rail snagged LIRR service. On Wednesday, cancellations and delays persisted all through the evening rush as Amtrak repaired a rail that broke in one of the East River tunnels.

The latest headaches come on the heels of last week’s incident in Brooklyn, where an LIRR train failed to stop and crashed into Atlantic Terminal. Commuters at Penn Station told CBS2’s Tracee Carrasco their patience with the LIRR is wearing thin.