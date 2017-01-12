LISTEN: Tony Dungy Says Atlanta Falcons Could Be ‘Super’

January 12, 2017 5:45 PM
NEW YORK (WFAN) — Tony Dungy says he sees plenty of similarities between this year’s Atlanta Falcons and the 2006 Indianapolis Colts team that he coached to a world title.

“They’ve got the ability to score points, and they’ve got Vic Beasley, who can put pressure on,” Dungy told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Thursday. If you get behind and you have to throw, you’ve got a guy who can create pass rush.

The Falcons will host the Seahawks Saturday in an NFC championship game.

Listen to the full interview with Dungy, in which he also previews the weekend’s other playoff games, by clicking on the audio player below.

