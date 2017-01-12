Man With Multiple Stab Wounds Found On Side Of Southern State Parkway

January 12, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Long Island, Nassau County Police, North Valley Stream
NORTH VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a 21-year old man with multiple stab wounds was found on the side of an entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway on Long Island earlier this week.
Police say the man was found near the westbound entrance of the Southern State Parkway at Corona Avenue in North Valley Stream at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
State police say they have one suspect in custody in connection to the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
