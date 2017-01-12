Duda, Mets Agree On $7.25M Contract, Avoid Arbitration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets and Lucas Duda have avoided arbitration after they agreed on a one-year contract Thursday worth $7.25 million.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal.

Duda, 30, is expected to reclaim his starting job after an injury-riddled 2015 campaign. He missed four months due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Even after he returned in mid-September, he was limited, starting in just six games and not playing in the Mets’ wild-card loss to San Francisco.

In 47 games last season, Duda batted just .229 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

The deadline for teams to exchange arbitration figures with their eligible players is midday Friday. On Wednesday, the Mets reached an agreement with pitcher Zack Wheeler for $800,000.