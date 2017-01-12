Duda, Mets Agree On $7.25M Contract, Avoid Arbitration

January 12, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Lucas Duda, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets and Lucas Duda have avoided arbitration after they agreed on a one-year contract Thursday worth $7.25 million.

WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported on the deal.

Duda, 30, is expected to reclaim his starting job after an injury-riddled 2015 campaign. He missed four months due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Even after he returned in mid-September, he was limited, starting in just six games and not playing in the Mets’ wild-card loss to San Francisco.

MORE: Mets Don’t Offer Tebow Invite To Spring Training

In 47 games last season, Duda batted just .229 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

The deadline for teams to exchange arbitration figures with their eligible players is midday Friday. On Wednesday, the Mets reached an agreement with pitcher Zack Wheeler for $800,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia