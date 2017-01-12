1/12 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

It will be a bit grey out there this afternoon, with perhaps a passing shower or two, but the focus will be more off to our north and west. As for our temps, they’ll be rather spring-like — high around 60 degrees!

A mild air mass will remain in place this evening ahead of our cold front. And we could see a passing shower, but odds are pretty low. After the cold front passes though, we’ll see our winds shift to the north and west with temps quickly falling into the mid and low 40s by daybreak.

A relatively cold air mass will continue to push in tomorrow. That said, our temps won’t rebound all that much. Expect highs only in the mid and upper 40s with blustery conditions.

As for Saturday, it will be even colder with highs only in the low 30s! We’re also looking at a chance of snow in the afternoon, so stay tuned!