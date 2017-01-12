Hundreds Of Cats Quarantined In Queens Due To Avian Flu Virus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of cats in New York City have been taken to a temporary quarantine shelter in Queens due to exposure to the avian flu virus.

More than 450 cats are expected to be quarantined for up to 90 days.

Officials say the cats were exposed to the H7N2 virus. Risk of transmission from cats to humans is low, according to the Health Department. There have been no cases of human-to-human transmission.

“We continue to urge New Yorkers who have adopted cats from ACC shelters to be on alert for symptoms in their pets and take proper precautions,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

“Once the cats are healthy and no longer contagious, we’ll do everything we can to help them find homes,” said ASPCA President & CEO Matt Bershadker.

If you’ve adopted a cat from an ACC shelter between Nov. 12 and Dec. 15 are urged to keep an eye on their cat for flu-like symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, runny nose and runny or red eyes. If you see those symptoms, take your cat to a vet and tell them that cat may have been exposed to H7N2.

The ACC shelters that have housed cats with the virus are being sanitized.