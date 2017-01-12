‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC Ring Announcer Buffer, And More

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Last year was one of UFC’s and MMA’s biggest yet.

We saw the birth of an intense rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, a WWE superstar in Brock Lesnar save UFC 200, a $4 billion changing of the UFC brass, and, finally, the return of former women’s bantamweight champ Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey.

The “Outside The Cage” podcast is now back for its first episode of 2017. Hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman break down the UFC 207 madness that took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as fans were left with their jaws on the floor over how quickly Amanda Nunes dismantled Rousey.

The man who introduced Rousey and Nunes, legendary Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer, joined the guys to his cage-side perspective on Rousey’s latest performance. Buffer, who has been with UFC for 21 years, also talked about what his ferocious announcing style does for some fighters, and what really happened at UFC 205 with the Tyron Woodley-Stephen Thompson decision.

In UFC 207’s co-main event, we got a glimpse into the future when Cody “No Love” Garbrandt convincingly took out one of the sport’s giants in Dominick Cruz. Cornering Garbrandt from Team Alpha Male gym was head coach Justin Buchholz, who joined the guys to talk about his highly successful 2016.

As a former UFC fighter, himself, Buchholz has a keen eye for detail and shared the team’s strategy against Cruz. Buchholz, who cornered former No. 1 contender T.J. Dillashaw, explained the recent bad blood between Dillashaw and Garbrandt.

