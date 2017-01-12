Connecticut Lawmaker Proposes Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The legalization of recreational marijuana — is it a growing trend?

So far, eight states across the nation have approved recreational sales. In November 2016, voters in Massachusetts, Nevada, and California approved ballot measures legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.

As CBS Boston reported, the decision made Massachusetts the first state in the eastern United States to legalize recreational pot. Maine has also legalized recreational marijuana use.

Though shops have not opened in Massachusetts just yet, some officials in neighboring Connecticut fear the sale of recreational marijuana means potential tax revenue will be lost across state lines.

Senator Martin Looney would rather keep that money in the state, proposing legislation to legalize the sale of pot in Connecticut, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Looney told the Wall Street Journal the state would be poised to generate $50 million annually if the measure was approved.

Republican Senator Len Fasano is ardently opposed.

“Forgetting about the economic gain, tell me a social, public policy reason why we should legalize marijuana,” Fasano said. “Forget the fact that it’s still a Class 1, federal drug — illegal drug.”

Gov. Dannel Molly has also said he does not promote recreational marijuana use. Medical marijuana dispensaries are already legal in the state.

Marijuana has been legalized for all uses in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska and for medical use in nearly 20 others, including New Jersey.

New Jersey held its first-ever meeting on legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in late 2015.

New York State began rolling out its medical marijuana program in 2016.