NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire started in the garage of a private house on Beatrice Court at around 10 a.m. The fire then spread to the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly before noon.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.