Schumer Says He Will Oppose Sessions As Attorney General Nominee

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The top Democrat in the Senate says he will oppose the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says in a statement that although the Alabama senator is a colleague and friend, Schumer has no confidence that Sessions has the ability to defend the rights of all Americans.

I will oppose Senator Sessions' nomination to serve as the next Attorney General. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 12, 2017

Schumer also says he doubts that Sessions can be an independent check on the incoming Trump administration.

I am not confident in Sen Sessions' ability to defend the rights of all Americans, or to serve as indep. check on the next administration. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 12, 2017

On Twitter, Schumer also said he is “deeply concerned” by Sessions’ views on immigration, which he says he “saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform.”

Also deeply concerned by Sen Sessions' views on immigration, which I saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 12, 2017

Schumer worked on the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill in 2013 that had a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living here illegally. Sessions opposed the bill.

