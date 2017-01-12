Schumer Says He Will Oppose Sessions As Attorney General Nominee

January 12, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Chuck Schumer, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) —  The top Democrat in the Senate says he will oppose the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says in a statement that although the Alabama senator is a colleague and friend, Schumer has no confidence that Sessions has the ability to defend the rights of all Americans.

Schumer also says he doubts that Sessions can be an independent check on the incoming Trump administration.

On Twitter, Schumer also said he is “deeply concerned” by Sessions’ views on immigration, which he says he “saw firsthand during the push for comprehensive immigration reform.”

Schumer worked on the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill in 2013 that had a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living here illegally. Sessions opposed the bill.

Featured Shows & Multimedia