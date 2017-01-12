Republican-Led Senate Takes First Step To Repeal ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate has taken one of the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

In a nearly partly-line vote of 51-48, lawmakers approved a nonbinding GOP-backed budget measure that makes it easier for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

Republicans have been promising to get rid of “Obamacare,” but more and more of the GOP are feeling uneasy about dumping it without having a replacement in place.

“We must act quickly to bring relief to the American people,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

The House plans to vote on the measure Friday.

At a news conference Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said a replacement will be offered with the confirmation of his health secretary.

“We are going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better,Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly said that repealing and replacing “Obamacare” was a top priority, but he has never fully explained how he planned to do it.

