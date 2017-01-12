Mets Don’t Offer Tebow Invite To Spring Training

Still Trying To Find His Way In Baseball, Former NFL QB To Work On His Game At Club's Minor League Camp January 12, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Tim Tebow

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tim Tebow needs a lot more work.

That’s what the Mets think after they decided not to invite the NFL quarterback-turn-baseball outfielder to spring training.

Tebow, who hit just .194 in the Arizona Fall League, will start at the team’s minor league camp.

Though not unexpected, the decision is sure to upset Tebow’s legions of fans.

At last month’s Winter Meetings in Maryland, Mets manager Terry Collins said he looked forward to the possibility of Tebow being invited to the big club’s camp, adding he wasn’t worried about the immensely popular 29-year-old being a distraction.

“We’re in New York. We can handle anybody with a name on his back in our camp,” Collins said. “If they decide to send him to camp, we’ll get him better.

“I can tell you, I certainly hope you will see Tim Tebow in some of our games.”

However, general manager Sandy Alderson pretty much pulled the plug on that idea back in November.

“I don’t want to get into it right now. The guy is going through a warp-speed development process. Who knows what’s going to happen in the end?” Alderson said at the time.

Following a three-year NFL career that saw him play for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, and receive training camp invites from a few other teams, Tebow decided to try his hand at baseball, a sport he excelled at in high school. His power and athleticism impressed scouts and eventually led to him signing with the Mets.

Though many have laughed at his desire to switch sports, Tebow said recently he remains fully committed to baseball.

“At a certain point, it’s not about what other people want you to do; it’s about what you want to do,” Tebow recently said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “It’s your life, not everybody else’s life. I could go play football at another position, but why settle? Life isn’t about settling. Life is about striving.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia