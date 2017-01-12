Trump’s Defense, CIA And Housing Picks Face Confirmation Hearings

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for key Cabinet positions are facing confirmation hearings on Thursday.

Former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, nominated to be the next housing secretary, spoke of his experience growing up and about being a child of a single mom.

“She couldn’t afford the house. We ended up moving to Boston, moving in with relatives,” he said. “So I have actually in my life understood what housing insecurity was.”

Carson is facing questions about his lack of government experience. He said he chuckles when people question how his career as a neurosurgeon applies to running a government agency.

Carson said the brain is capable of amazing things and that a good CEO doesn’t know everything about running a particular business. But he said a good CEO knows how to pick people and use their talents.

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, also testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In his opening statement, the retired general outlined his approach.

“My priorities as secretary of defense will by to strengthen military readiness, strengthen our alliances and bring business reforms to the Department of Defense,” he said.

Mattis also told senators the military isn’t robust enough to deal with the wide range of threats the U.S. is facing.

Sen. John McCain of Arizona said he thinks deterrence is critical and that requires the strongest armed forces. McCain asked Mattis, “Do we have that?”

Mattis responded, “No sir.”

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to rebuild the military services and eliminate the strict, across-the-board spending limits that have constrained the defense budget.

After Mattis testified before the committee, the Senate Armed Services Committee overwhelmingly passed legislation to allow him to run the Pentagon.

The Republican-led panel voted 24-3 to clear the bill. Democrats Kirsten Gillibrand, Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren opposed it.

The measure overrides a prohibition against former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job. Mattis retired from the Marine Corps as a four-star general in 2013. He had been a battlefield commander for most of his career.

The full Senate and House must approve the bill before sending it to the president.

Congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas, Trump’s nominee to run the CIA, also testifed Thursday. He said Russian meddling in the president election was an aggressive action taken by senior Russian leaders.

Pompeo said it’s pretty clear Russia worked to hack information and to have an impact on American democracy.

Trump has voiced skepticism that Russia was behind hacking of political sites. But he said Wednesday for the first time that he believes Russia was responsible for the hacking.

Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and the cabinets picks will likely be confirmed if Senators vote along party lines.

