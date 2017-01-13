1/13 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning!

We will have sunshine to start today, and actually, this will be the warmer half! Temps should start off in the forties and they will be dropping throughout the afternoon. We hit our highest temp just after midnight near 60 degrees! We will have a Gusty wind all day from the north, which will drive the temperatures way down.

We can also expect some light snow tomorrow. But mainly to the South, and although it will be on the lighter side, but please travel safe and be aware of the changing conditions.

Have a great day! G