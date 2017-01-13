1/13 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

LIVE: Funeral For NYPD Det. Steven McDonald | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

January 13, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be much cooler today as we usher in a more seasonable air mass. Highs today will only be in the mid and upper 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s for the rush later on.

It will be a cold one tonight with diminishing winds. And it will be pretty quiet with just some extra high clouds, especially late tonight. Temps will fall into the upper and mid 20’s by daybreak.

We’ll see more in the way of clouds tomorrow as our next system approaches. And we’ll see a little snow around the area in the afternoon, but high pressure will be stubborn to exit, so we’re only expecting light amounts. Expect temps to only climb into the low 30’s.

As for Sunday, we’re looking at more sunshine and a slight warm up with temps closer to normal.

