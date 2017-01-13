Boomer & Carton: NFL Divisional Round Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Finally on Friday, Boomer & Carton got to the wildly popular segment of the program where they offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread. They are as follows:
Divisional Round:
1. — Seahawks (+5) @ Falcons — Boomer: Seahawks; Craig: Falcons
2. — Texans (+16) @ Patriots — Boomer: Pats; Craig: Pats
3. — Steelers (+1) @ Chiefs — Boomer: Steelers; Craig: Chiefs
4. — Packers (+4.5) @ Cowboys — Boomer: Cowboys; Craig: Packers
Boomer’s TEASER: Steelers +11 / Cowboys +5 / Falcons +5
Craig’s LOCKS:
Hornets (-4) against the Sixers
Oakland (-18) against Detroit (College Basketball)
Rangers (-140) against the Maple Leafs
Here are the guys’ records for last week/season: Boomer: 2-2-0 (24-27-2), Craig: 1-3-0 (27-24-3). So do with the above information whatever you see fit – and “May The Force Be With You”…