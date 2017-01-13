Woman Hit By Stray Bullet In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene after a woman in her 20s was hit by a stray bullet early Friday morning in the Bronx.

It happened at the corner of 159th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Early indications are that the injuries to the woman are not life-threatening, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

Police have taped off part of the sidewalk and have been checking out areas along 159th Street and Grand Concourse. It is believed that police have a description of a suspect and are currently looking for the person.

