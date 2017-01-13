Woman Hit By Stray Bullet In The Bronx

January 13, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene after a woman in her 20s was hit by a stray bullet early Friday morning in the Bronx.

It happened at the corner of 159th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Early indications are that the injuries to the woman are not life-threatening, CBS2’s Jim Smith reported.

Police have taped off part of the sidewalk and have been checking out areas along 159th Street and Grand Concourse. It is believed that police have a description of a suspect and are currently looking for the person.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com as this story continues to develop.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia