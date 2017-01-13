Bush Daughters Pen Open Letter To Obama Daughters About Life After White House

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – Former President George W. Bush’s daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama’s daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.

In the letter published online by Time on Thursday, the Bush twins, now 35, tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as “former First Children,” they’ll be taking a position they “didn’t seek and one with no guidelines.”

“Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes—you are allowed to,” the Bushes wrote. “Continue to surround yourself with loyal friends who know you, adore you and will fiercely protect you. Those who judge you don’t love you, and their voices shouldn’t hold weight. Rather, it’s your own hearts that matter.”

The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to “help guide you in making positive change.”

The Bush twins also poked a bit of fun at themselves in the note by telling the Obamas to enjoy college, adding “as most of the world knows, we did.”

The letter concluded on a heartfelt note.

“You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House. You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world,” the Bushes wrote. “As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we.”

