Car Smashes Into New Jersey Salon, Narrowly Missing Woman Sitting Inside

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman sitting inside a New Jersey salon found herself inches from serious injury Friday when a car suddenly smashed through the storefront.

The woman runs a clothing boutique in the front of Antonio’s Salon in Livingston. She was sitting in her usual seat when a driver hit a parked car, pushing it through the glass.

“All of a sudden, I heard everybody screaming and I heard the building shake, so I knew something — it got hit with something,” another employee said.

“I thought one of the shelves fell, so I turned around because I thought I was going to have to clean it up. Then I saw everyone run over,” another said.

The salon remained open, but the front had to be boarded up.

Police said the driver appeared to have had a heart attack or a seizure.