Child Falls Out Window In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child has been rushed to the hospital after falling out a window in Queens Friday morning.

The incident took place at around 10:45 a.m. at 23rd Avenue near 124th Street in College Point, according to the Fire Department.

The child fell out the second story window and landed on the sidewalk.

The child’s grandfather said the child had been playing on the bed when fell out the window.

The child was conscious when emergency responders arrived on the scene and has been taken to the hospital with facial injuries, according to police.