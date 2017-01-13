CBS2_header-logo
LISTEN: Mike Francesa Asks New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie If He’d Be Interested In Succeeding Him At WFAN

January 13, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Could Chris Christie’s next office be a radio studio?

The New Jersey governor called into Mike Francesa’s WFAN show Friday to talk about his beloved Dallas Cowboys, but he found himself in a lengthy discussion about what he might do after his term expires next January.

Francesa asked Christie point blank whether he’d be interested in succeeding the local sports talk icon, who has announced he’ll be leaving the station in December.

Saying that he loves to talk, Christie sounded open to pursuing a career in broadcasting, perhaps both in sports and news.

“I don’t know why you’d have to do either/or,” the Republican governor said. “You could do both. I think if you have a passion for both, then there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have an opportunity to do both if someone thinks that you bring value.

“You know as well as anybody in this business — and there’s lots of different kinds of personalities that succeed in this business — but what matters is do people want to listen to you, do people want to watch you?” he added. “If they do, you’ll find a way to make a good living and have some fun.”

Christie said he’s set three criteria for his next job or jobs: having fun, making money and getting to spend more time with his children.

“I can think of a job that fills all those … the one that I’m going to vacate on the 15th of December,” Francesa responded.

When asked if he would express interest in the job, Christie said: “Mike, you don’t throw your hat in the ring for that kind of thing. You just see what happens.”

Christie has filled in several times as a host on WFAN’s “Boomer & Carton” morning show. In fact, he’ll guest-host again Wednesday.

“I enjoy doing this kind of stuff, but I enjoy talking about news also and current events,” Christie said. “But I love sports. I’ve always been a huge sports fan.”

Christie said he doesn’t anticipate seeking elected office again.

“The only job I wanted after governor of New Jersey would be president,” he said. “I ran for president and lost, and I can’t imagine myself ever running for anything again.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Christie also discusses President-elect Donald Trump and, of course, the Cowboys, click on the audio player above.

