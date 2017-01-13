Multiple People Rescued As Fire Sweeps Through Dover, N.J. Apartment Building

January 13, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: Dover. Dover Fire, Morris County

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters rescued several people Friday evening when a fire broke out in a three-story home in Morris County, New Jersey.

The fire started at 8 p.m. at 62 S. Morris St. in Dover, according to the Dover Fire Department.

The blaze broke out on the third floor of a three-story house, fire officials said.

Dover firefighters responded to the scene along with Rockaway Township firefighters and other towns’ departments.

Fire crews rescued several people who were trapped inside the building, officials said.

The structure is a house that was converted into several apartments.

