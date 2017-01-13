Trio Robs Man In Queens After Faking Car Trouble

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people fooled a man into thinking they were having car trouble and then violently robbed him in Queens last month, police said.

It happened on Dec. 15 near Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street in South Ozone Park.

The suspects — two men and one woman — allegedly pretended that their car battery was dead.

When the 58-year-old victim tried to help them jump start the car, police say one of the suspects bit his hand and another cut him with a knife.

They stole his phone, credit cards and $800 in cash before fleeing in a black Hyundai, police said.

Police have release video of three women later caught on surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit cards at Bath and Body Works and Champs.

