Trio Robs Man In Queens After Faking Car Trouble

January 13, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people fooled a man into thinking they were having car trouble and then violently robbed him in Queens last month, police said.

It happened on Dec. 15 near Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street in South Ozone Park.

The suspects — two men and one woman — allegedly pretended that their car battery was dead.

When the 58-year-old victim tried to help them jump start the car, police say one of the suspects bit his hand and another cut him with a knife.

They stole his phone, credit cards and $800 in cash before fleeing in a black Hyundai, police said.

Police have release video of three women later caught on surveillance cameras using the victim’s credit cards at Bath and Body Works and Champs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia