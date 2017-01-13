Travis D’Arnaud, Mets Reach Deal To Avoid Arbitration

January 13, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Travis d’Arnaud

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets and catcher Travis d’Arnaud have agreed to a contract just before Friday’s arbitration deadline.

According to WFAN baseball insider, the one-year deal is worth $1.875 million.

D’Arnaud is coming off a disappointing, injury-plagued season. In 75 games, he batted .247 with four home runs and 15 RBIs. He missed significant time due to a shoulder injury.

D’Arnaud was acquired in the December 2012 R.A. Dickey trade with Toronto that also brought pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Mets.

At baseball’s winter meetings last month, Mets manager Terry Collins said of d’Arnaud: “We’ve got to get him back on track on both sides of the ball.”

D’Arnaud, 27, will return to a catching unit that also includes Rene Rivera and Kevin Plawecki.

The deadline for teams to exchange arbitration figures with their eligible players is midday Friday. The Mets have already locked up pitcher Zack Wheeler ($800,000) and first baseman Lucas Duda ($7.25 million).

The team has six other players eligibile for arbitration: pitchers Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Josh Edgin and infielder Wilmer Flores.

