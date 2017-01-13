Adam Graves: Rangers Looked Up To NYPD Detective Steven McDonald More Than He Did To Us

January 13, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Adam Graves, New York Rangers, NYPD, Steven McDonald

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s no surprise that the New York Rangers had a presence in Friday’s funeral for hero cop Steven McDonald.

The NYPD detective, known for forgiving a gunman who left him paralyzed in 1986, was such a passionate fan of the Blueshirts that the team created the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, given annually to the player who goes above and beyond the call of duty both on and off the ice.

PHOTOS: NYPD Detective Steven McDonald Funeral

McDonald died Tuesday at a Long Island hospital where he’d been admitted after suffering a heart attack days earlier. He was 59.

Rangers great Adam Graves was among those who spoke at McDonald’s funeral Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

adam graves stephen mcdonald

Adam Graves speaks at the funeral for hero NYPD Detective Steven McDonald, who was known for publicly forgiving a teenage gunman who in 1986 left him paralyzed from the neck down. (credit: CBS2)

“I know you’ve all heard a lot over the last few days about how much the New York Rangers meant to Steven McDonald, and we’re grateful and humbled by the role our team played in this remarkable man’s life,” Graves said. “But I’m here to make one thing very, very clear: Steven McDonald meant more to the New York Rangers and our fans than we could ever mean to him.

“Steven was quite simply nothing short of a giant to all of us who played, worked and rooted for the Rangers organization. He touched all of us, he changed all of us, and we’ll always be in awe of you, Detective McDonald.”

Graves said winning the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, which he did five times, was one of the great honors of his career. He said the award would continue to honor McDonald as long as the Rangers exist.

“Each year, all of us at Madison Square Garden — players, staff and fans — looked forward to the award presentation because we knew Steven would say something that we would remember forever, something that spoke to the very best of us, that asked us to see the very best in each other,” Graves said.

Steven McDonald

Steven McDonald and his family present Mats Zuccarello with the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award on April 7, 2016. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Since McDonald’s death, the Rangers have been active on social media in remembering the police officer.

On Friday, the team asked its fans to change their profile pictures to one showing a Rangers jersey with McDonald’s name and badge number, 104.

Earlier in the week, the Rangers posted a tribute video. In it, McDonald speaks about how much attending games meant to him and his family after he became paralyzed.

“My appreciation of New York Rangers hockey is something I live with 12 months a year,” he said. “It’s something that my wife, my son and I share. It helps me to live day to day the way that I am.”

The Rangers will also honor McDonald at Friday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden.

