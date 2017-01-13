CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
LIVE: Funeral For NYPD Det. Steven McDonald | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Palladino: Cashman’s Rotation Plans May Not Sit Well With Yankees Fans

GM Content To Go With Two Youngsters At The Back End, But Is That An Admission Bombers Can't Win Now? January 13, 2017 9:29 AM
Filed Under: Ernie Palladino, New York Yankees

By Ernie Palladino
» More Ernie Palladino Columns

Trades, free agents, and organizational prospects may be obvious solutions to postseason droughts like the Yankees are now experiencing.

But general manager Brian Cashman recently added one more factor that may not be so easy to take for fans dissatisfied with the team’s one wild card appearance in the past four years.

Patience.

That’s French for standing pat. And, if Cashman’s statements of a few days ago reflect his true intentions, the rotation will not be welcoming a new face anytime soon.

In fact, the big-money acquisition of closer Aroldis Chapman and his triple-digit fastball, and the more modest signing of Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday for the DH role may represent the extent of his free agent dealings this year. That’s two more than last season, but Chapman and Holliday still may not be enough to get the young pinstripers to the playoffs.

MOREPalladino: Young Yankees Have Leaders In Betances, Holliday

They could have used a new, accomplished arm in the rotation to go along with Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia, and Michael Pineda. But Cashman said that’s not in the plans. It’s the very reason he didn’t even try to trade for White Sox ace Chris Sale, a deal the Death Star-rival Red Sox eventually did make at the Winter Meetings.

He may have bought into a widely accepted notion that the Yanks won’t be ready for playoff ball until 2018, anyway. By then, youthful future mainstays like Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, and Aaron Judge will have more significant experience under their belts.

Or the GM may be working under a restrictive payroll budget, an understandable obstacle considering the combined $30 million the Yanks will owe Chapman and Holliday in 2017.

Whatever the case, Cashman appears content to stick with two young arms at the back end of the rotation. And the success of that will have a lot to do with Cashman’s belief in Luis Severino as a starter.

Last year proved what the 22-year-old Dominican righty could do out of the bullpen. The middle-innings success he had in 2016 after he posted pre-demotion 0-8 record and 8.50 ERA as a starter fostered thoughts of planting him permanently in a relief role. But, noting a great rookie stint when Severino went 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA as a starter, Cashman believes it’s too early to give up on him as a rotation member.

Fair enough. But if Severino’s true calling is really as a reliever, he could put the Yanks in a bind from the get-go.

Then there’s the fifth spot.

Adam Warren? James Kaprielian? Luis Cessa?

Take your pick. Warren has experience, but doesn’t spark the imagination. Kaprielian is a highly regarded prospect, but is coming off a year hindered by elbow problems. Cessa did OK at 4-4, 4.35 last year, but the 16 homers he gave up in 70 1/3 innings is troubling.

The experienced arms out there offer little comfort. Who knows what Tanaka will be after pitching admirably through the last two seasons with that partially torn elbow tendon. It has never blown out completely, but one wonders if this is the season the Japanese ace’s luck will run out.

Sabathia is a year older at 36, and is coming off knee surgery. Not a good combination.

Pineda has never broken his Jekyll-and-Hyde nature. There’s no reason to think that will change significantly this year.

Still, Cashman appears intent on using the arms he already has under contract to fill out a suspect rotation.

He preaches patience.

He may be right.

But for a crowd that has come to expect consistent success, that’s not an abundant quality.

Follow Ernie on Twitter at @ErniePalladino

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia