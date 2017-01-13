Yankees, Gregorius Come Together On 1-Year Deal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sir Didi is back in the fold.

The Yankees and shortstop Didi Gregorius have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.1 million contract, WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman reported Friday.

Gregorius, who made $2.425 million in 2015, is coming off a career season in which he hit .276 with 20 home runs and 70 RBIs. Perhaps as important, the 26-year-old infielder has assumed more of a leadership role for the Yankees, who are in the midst of an extensive rebuilding effort.

MORE: Palladino: Cashman’s Rotation Plans May Not Sit Well With Yankees Fans

Acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to the 2015 season, Gregorius has quietly become one of the better shortstops in the American League. His offensive production has made massive gains and he has proven to be a very good defensive counterpart to second baseman Starlin Castro up the middle for the Yankees.

Though Gregorius still needs to work on improving his on-base percentage, which was just .304 last season, the left-handed hitting shortstop hit .324 against southpaws in 2016.

The deadline for MLB teams to exchange arbitration figures with their eligible players was midday Friday.