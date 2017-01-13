NYCFC Buys 3rd Overall Pick In MLS Draft, Takes Akron Forward

January 13, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Jonathan Lewis, Kwame Awuah, New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, Zeiko Lewis

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork)New York City FC didn’t wait long to make a splash at Friday’s MLS SuperDraft.

NYCFC traded $250,000 of general allocation money for the Chicago Fire’s third overall pick and then selected University of Akron forward Jonathan Lewis, the MVP of the MLS Combine.

As a freshman with the Zips last season, Lewis played in 22 games and registered two goals and 12 assists.

“Wow! This is great,” Lewis, 19, told the audience in Los Angeles just after being selected. ” … I’m very excited to start my career in the MLS with New York City.”

With the 16th pick, NYCFC drafted University of Connecticut midfielder Kwame Awuah. He had two goals and seven assists in 19 games as a senior with the Huskies last season.

The New York Red Bulls used the 17th overall selection on Boston College midfielder Zeiko Lewis. In 21 games as a senior in 2016, he had seven goals and five assists — both tied for team highs.

