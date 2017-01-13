Hundreds Without Power After Garbage Truck Crashes Into Utility Poles In Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A garbage truck crashed into two utility poles in New Jersey, leaving hundreds without power and some residents trapped in their homes because of downed wires.

Authorities say the truck was making routine stops at about 8 a.m. Friday when it hit a utility pole, knocking down wires and a second utility pole at Manor Condominiums, a sprawling residential complex in Parsippany, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

As many as 1,865 customers were without power, and some residents said they’re trapped in their apartments while crews fix the problem.

Resident Keith Dudiak said his friend and neighbor called him to cancel plans.

“The wires were on his front porch, so he couldn’t get out, so I guess they’re keeping him trapped,” Dudiak said.

Verizon is in the process of replacing the utility poles, and then crews with JCP&L can restore power to customers.

Jim Green, head maintenance worker for the complex, is anxious for that to happen.

“My concern is the temperatures are dropping and I got boiler rooms without electric right now,” Green said.

Green said a member of his maintenance crew was in the middle of it all when the poles and wires came crashing down.

“Frightening situation I’d imagine,” Green said. “Seeing two telephone poles break in half in front of you.”

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.