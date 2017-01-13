Man Found Stabbed Inside Crashed Taxi In Rye

January 13, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Rye

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene in Rye where a stabbing victim was found inside a crashed yellow taxi early Friday morning.

The cab crashed into a tree around 1 a.m.on Highland Road and Purchase Street. When first responders arrived, they found a man bleeding heavily and in desperate need of help after being stabbed, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The victim was taken out of the smashed taxi into a waiting ambulance on a stretcher. Police have not confirmed if the stabbing victim was the driver or possibly a passenger.

CBS2 spoke to the taxi company who can only say they were notified by police that one of their cabs was involved in a crash.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia