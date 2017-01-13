Man Found Stabbed Inside Crashed Taxi In Rye

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are on the scene in Rye where a stabbing victim was found inside a crashed yellow taxi early Friday morning.

The cab crashed into a tree around 1 a.m.on Highland Road and Purchase Street. When first responders arrived, they found a man bleeding heavily and in desperate need of help after being stabbed, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The victim was taken out of the smashed taxi into a waiting ambulance on a stretcher. Police have not confirmed if the stabbing victim was the driver or possibly a passenger.

CBS2 spoke to the taxi company who can only say they were notified by police that one of their cabs was involved in a crash.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.