Section Of Sunrise Highway Shut Down Following Crash

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A portion of the Sunrise Highway is closed in both directions Friday night following a crash.

Nassau County police said around 8 p.m. a large truck got into an accident with a car on the highway near Seaford Avenue in Massapequa.

The truck then slammed into several parked cars in the LIRR commuter parking lot, police said.

There was no word on injuries.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes, but officials said both sides were closed between Seaford and Oakland avenues.