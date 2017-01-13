‘The Trend’ With Rebecca Granet: Corbin Bleu

January 13, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Corbin Bleu, Holiday Inn, Rebecca Granet, The Trend

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “The Trend,” Rebecca Granet chats with actor, singer and dancer Corbin Bleu.

Blue, best known for his roles in the “High School Musical” film series, is currently starring on Broadway in the new Irving Berlin musical “Holiday Inn.”

“The beautiful thing about doing Broadway is as soon as you finish the show, there’s an area for people who just came to see the show to go outside and meet some of the performers. The majority of the time they loved the show and they’re having a blast,” said Bleu.

“Holiday Inn” is currently playing at Studio 54 at 254 West 54th Street.

If you can’t make it to the theater, you can watch a live stream of “Holiday Inn” Saturday, Jan 14, on BroadwayHD at 8 p.m.

