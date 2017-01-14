1/14 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, there was some light snow that developed earlier today, and we will have a few more flakes move through this evening before we clear out overnight. It will be quite a brisk night with temps dropping into the teens far north/west, and in the 20s around the City.

Tomorrow will be the much better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warmer temps, topping off around 40 in NYC.

Monday will be a pleasant holiday with mostly sunny skies and temps around 40 once again. Clouds will move in late Monday night ahead of our next rain chance that arrives Tuesday.

Have a great night & stay warm!