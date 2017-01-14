1/14 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

January 14, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, there was some light snow that developed earlier today, and we will have a few more flakes move through this evening before we clear out overnight. It will be quite a brisk night with temps dropping into the teens far north/west, and in the 20s around the City.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be the much better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warmer temps, topping off around 40 in NYC.

Monday will be a pleasant holiday with mostly sunny skies and temps around 40 once again. Clouds will move in late Monday night ahead of our next rain chance that arrives Tuesday.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Have a great night & stay warm!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia