Elderly Woman Dies In Queens House Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fatal house fire in Queens that left an elderly woman dead Friday night.

Police say they responded to a 911 call for a residential fire inside of 69-77 180th Street in Fresh Meadows just after 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find firefighters extinguishing the blaze. Medics transported the two residents — an elderly husband and wife — to Queens General Hospital where the wife succumbed to her injuries.

The victim has been identified as 78-year old Linda Landau, according to police. Her 84-year-old husband is in stable condition.

The Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire as the investigation continues.

