Federal Authorities Assisting Local Jewish Community Centers In Wake Of Bomb Threats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting local Jewish community centers after a series of bomb threats this week which targeted locations in New York, Florida, and the JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly, NJ.

The simultaneous threats were unprecedented, says Paul Goldenberg of The Secure Community Network which coordinates security for the Jewish community.

“What makes this sort of an event that distinguishes itself from others is the fact that so many came in in such a short period of time,” he tells WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.

The JCC in Tenafly was immediately evacuated after receiving the threat Monday. Parents of preschoolers were told to pick up their children as K-9 dogs searched the building.

“How could you not have a heightened sense of alarm as to what’s going on,” Tenafly Police Capt. Michael Demoncada said. “It’s an unfortunate consequence in the world we live in today.”

Demoncada says the department takes every threat seriously.

