HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Hoboken Saturday morning.

According to the city’s official Twitter handle, SUEZ Water Company has isolated a broken 6 inch main near 2nd Street and Clinton Avenue.

Customers on the block will be without service for an unknown amount of time.

An inspector has been dispatched to investigate area of Clinton and 2nd in @CityofHoboken . Further updates to come. — SUEZ Water NJ (@SUEZwaterNJ) January 14, 2017

There is no boil advisory in effect at this time.

