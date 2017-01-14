Jennifer Holliday Backs Out Of Inauguration Performance

January 14, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jennifer Holliday, Trump inauguration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Singer Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week’s presidential inauguration, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” faced pressure from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at Thursday’s concert at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial.

Holliday said in a statement Saturday that she apologized for her lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues and causing heartbreak for her fans.

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voigt are in the lineup for Thursday’s concert.

Holliday’s reversal was first reported by The Wrap.

