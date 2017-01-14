Light Of Day Winterfest Comes To The Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Musical artist Emily Gove stopped by the CBS2 studios to talk to Andrea Grymes about this year’s Light of Day Winterfest — a 10-day music festival that takes place in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The festival is held every year to raise money to find a cure for Parkinson’s Disease.

According to the Light of Day group’s website, the first official concert was held at Asbury Park, NJ’s legendary Stone Pony in November 2000 and primarily featured local, unsigned artists.

Over the years Light of Day has grown from a one-day event into a festival spanning 10 days in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area.

For more information about the festival, click here.