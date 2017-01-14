Hundreds March On Trump Tower Ahead Of MLK Day

January 14, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Martin Luther King Jr., Trump Towers

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of New Yorkers marched to Trump Tower in the snow to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by demanding that the president-elect pay more attention to justice for ordinary black Americans.

The activists who gathered on Fifth Avenue on Saturday afternoon included high school and college students, as well as New York members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizer Hawk Newsome said the marchers want Trump to meet with individual black Americans who have suffered injustices, not only prominent figures.

Newsome’s initiative — called Black Lives Caucus — aims to sign up voters in support of political candidates who uphold King’s battle for social justice.

(Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

