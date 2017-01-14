Retired Corrections Officer Shot Outside Essex County Bar

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were shot in the area of a bar on the border of Newark and East Orange early Saturday.

Authorities say around 2:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Halsted Street and Tremont Avenue. Responding officers discovered a male and a female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital where they’re currently in stable condition.

The male victim is a retired Hudson County corrections officer who was working security at the bar, according to authorities.

Detectives from the Newark Police Department are currently investigating the shooting to determine the exact location of the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the victims are being withheld for security reasons.