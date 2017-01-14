Several Men Wanted In Connection Robbery Of Brooklyn Delivery Man

January 14, 2017 12:25 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding several individuals wanted for a robbery that occurred last month in Brooklyn.

Police say a 22-year-old male was making a food delivery to 260 Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant when he was approached by two males who demanded he give them the food.

The victim refused, and one of the individuals punched the victim in the back of the head.

The individuals are described as black, between 16 and 20-years old and between 5’2″ and 5’7″.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

