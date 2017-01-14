TSA Found Record Number Of Guns In Carry-On Bags In 2016, But Fewer At Local Airports

January 14, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, TSA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Airline passengers are hiding a record number of guns in their carry-on luggage, but not in the Tri-State area.

The TSA said it found 3,391 guns at checkpoints across the country last year, which is a 28 percent spike from 2015. The agency said 83 percent of the guns were loaded.

However, at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports, the number of seized guns dropped from 24 to 15.

The airports where the most guns were found were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth International, George Bush Intercontinental at Houston, Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Denver International.

